California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 4,637 Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.14% of I-Mab worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 243.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on I-Mab from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on I-Mab from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

I-Mab stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.16. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $12.76.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

