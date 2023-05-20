California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,861 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 3,366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 5,019.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $13.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.89. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $26.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $455.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes the United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

