California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KTOS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,562,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,473,000 after acquiring an additional 173,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,313,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,781,000 after purchasing an additional 239,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,217,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,303,000 after purchasing an additional 656,295 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,038,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,994,000 after buying an additional 54,852 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,940,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,677,000 after buying an additional 1,153,176 shares in the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $13.78 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $231.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.53 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KTOS has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In related news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 7,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $100,954.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $102,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,504.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 7,211 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $100,954.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,658 shares of company stock valued at $223,372 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.