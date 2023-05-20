California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,947 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Novavax worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 65.8% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 328.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 3,348.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novavax Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $7.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $617.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.19. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $76.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $81.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVAX. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Novavax from $110.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

About Novavax

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

