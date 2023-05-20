California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,575 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.10% of nCino worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in nCino by 69.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in nCino by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in nCino by 218.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in nCino by 22.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other nCino news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 72,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $1,744,052.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 320,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,729.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 2,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $57,526.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 317,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,666,666.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 72,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $1,744,052.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 320,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,729.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,705 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,087. 38.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NCNO opened at $25.53 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $39.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 0.34.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $109.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
