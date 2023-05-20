California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,988 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.12% of Gaotu Techedu worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 4.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,598,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,972,000 after buying an additional 238,233 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,508,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 238,918 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 17.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,058,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after buying an additional 610,028 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 325.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,940,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after buying an additional 3,014,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Vision Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the fourth quarter worth $3,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CLSA upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

NYSE:GOTU opened at $2.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.25 million, a P/E ratio of 288.29 and a beta of -0.75. Gaotu Techedu Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.29 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 0.71%.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. The company was founded by Xiang Dong Chen in June 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

