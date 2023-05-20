California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,807 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Twist Bioscience worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 155.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 73.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 12.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Dennis Cho acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 29,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,720.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWST. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Twist Bioscience from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $13.03 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $58.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

