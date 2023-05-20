California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Insperity worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 10.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,132,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,927,000 after acquiring an additional 486,424 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 0.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,181,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,569,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,253,000 after buying an additional 17,272 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 129.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,714,000 after buying an additional 409,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,982,000 after buying an additional 15,998 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NSP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Insperity in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $780,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $104,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,301,746.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $780,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,611,099.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,523,742 over the last quarter. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $111.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.24. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.74 and a 52-week high of $131.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.32%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

