California Public Employees Retirement System Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,677 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Q2 worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Q2 by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 383,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Q2 during the third quarter valued at $1,047,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Q2 during the third quarter valued at $769,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Q2 by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 303,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after buying an additional 46,175 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Q2 by 801.0% during the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 85,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 75,783 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Q2

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $507,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 560,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,737,901.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $81,663.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 205,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,877.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $507,102.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 560,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,737,901.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,922 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,636. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Q2 Trading Down 0.6 %

QTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Q2 from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Q2 from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Q2 from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Q2 from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Q2 stock opened at $27.69 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.17 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Q2 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

