California Public Employees Retirement System Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.14% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $601,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 526.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 101,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 85,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $17.51 on Friday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $71.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average is $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.18. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 87.07% and a net margin of 36.77%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $6.40 per share. This represents a $25.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 146.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.95. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.74%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZIM. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.80 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.16.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

