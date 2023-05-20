California Public Employees Retirement System Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,923 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Shake Shack worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SHAK shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $66.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.88. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.00 and a beta of 1.69. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.72 and a 52-week high of $71.93.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.84 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

