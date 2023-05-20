California Public Employees Retirement System Has $729,000 Stock Position in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 353,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,137 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Canaan worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Canaan by 185.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canaan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Canaan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Canaan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canaan in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 15.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Canaan Stock Down 0.4 %
CAN stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $425.32 million, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 3.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70. Canaan Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $4.54.
Canaan Company Profile
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.
