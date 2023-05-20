California Public Employees Retirement System Has $842,000 Stock Position in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,997 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Yatsen worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Yatsen by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 54,176 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Yatsen by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 209,617 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Yatsen by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 190,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 39,726 shares during the period. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yatsen stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.02 million, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of -2.92. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32.

About Yatsen

Yatsen ( NYSE:YSG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 9.59% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.41 million.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

