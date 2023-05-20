California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,069 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.13% of FinVolution Group worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in FinVolution Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in FinVolution Group by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in FinVolution Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in FinVolution Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in FinVolution Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 35,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

FinVolution Group Price Performance

Shares of FINV opened at $3.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70. FinVolution Group has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $5.92.

FinVolution Group Increases Dividend

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $442.21 million for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 20.69%.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.61%. This is a positive change from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. FinVolution Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FINV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on FinVolution Group from $5.08 to $4.68 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

About FinVolution Group

(Get Rating)

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. It developed technologies and accumulated in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data, and artificial intelligence.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.