California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 40,666 F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FG. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter valued at $1,004,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth $986,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth $925,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth $527,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth $423,000.

F&G Annuities & Life stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.72. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

F&G Annuities & Life ( NYSE:FG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

In related news, Director Douglas K. Ammerman bought 12,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $201,667.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,436. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other F&G Annuities & Life news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $214,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 414,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,402,305.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas K. Ammerman purchased 12,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $201,667.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,436. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 39,004 shares of company stock valued at $660,667. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

