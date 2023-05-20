California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 40,666 F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FG. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter valued at $1,004,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth $986,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth $925,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth $527,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth $423,000.
F&G Annuities & Life Stock Up 2.7 %
F&G Annuities & Life stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.72. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
F&G Annuities & Life Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.
Insider Transactions at F&G Annuities & Life
In related news, Director Douglas K. Ammerman bought 12,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $201,667.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,436. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other F&G Annuities & Life news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $214,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 414,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,402,305.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas K. Ammerman purchased 12,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $201,667.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,436. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 39,004 shares of company stock valued at $660,667. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.
F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on F&G Annuities & Life (FG)
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for F&G Annuities & Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&G Annuities & Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.