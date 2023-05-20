California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,439 Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Dada Nexus worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. 18.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Dada Nexus from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Dada Nexus Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DADA opened at $5.62 on Friday. Dada Nexus Limited has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $15.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average of $8.25.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $377.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.58 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

