California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 253,105 Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,105 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OCFT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 173.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,484,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 940,910 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,799,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 387,100 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 459,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 332,393 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 935.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 145,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 131,174 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 530.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 117,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Trading Up 1.3 %

OneConnect Financial Technology stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.48. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

OneConnect Financial Technology Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology ( NYSE:OCFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $174.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.43 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 19.82%. Research analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

