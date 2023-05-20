California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 26,664 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,664 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Upstart worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 16.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,145,000 after purchasing an additional 840,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,003,000 after purchasing an additional 242,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 36.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 26.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 433,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,263,000 after purchasing an additional 90,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brainard Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth about $5,178,000. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Upstart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Upstart from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Compass Point began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Upstart from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Insider Activity at Upstart

Upstart Price Performance

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $73,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,817.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $73,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,817.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 13,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $250,389.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 280,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,484 shares of company stock worth $1,003,204. Company insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $23.05 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $54.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $146.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.13 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 36.76% and a negative net margin of 42.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.