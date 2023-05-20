California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,754 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,275 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.15% of MicroStrategy worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 897,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,590,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,949,000 after buying an additional 34,945 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 31.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,297,000 after buying an additional 54,911 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in MicroStrategy by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,615,000 after buying an additional 46,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. 51.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSTR opened at $288.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $132.56 and a fifty-two week high of $361.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $289.69 and a 200 day moving average of $240.65.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The software maker reported $30.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $30.10. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 174.90% and a negative return on equity of 6,099.02%. The company had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($10.42) EPS. MicroStrategy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 29.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

