California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,044 Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of EHang worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of EHang during the second quarter worth $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of EHang during the third quarter worth $85,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EHang during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of EHang during the third quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EH opened at $11.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.68. The company has a market capitalization of $642.17 million, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. EHang Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $17.84.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

