California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 30,440 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,440 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of Upwork worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Upwork by 30.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Upwork by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Upwork by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Upwork by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Upwork alerts:

Insider Transactions at Upwork

In related news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $129,966.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,126.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $129,966.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,188 shares in the company, valued at $587,126.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $308,640.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 964,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,798,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,952 shares of company stock valued at $703,735 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Upwork Stock Down 2.8 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPWK shares. Bank of America downgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Upwork from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Upwork in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $25.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.51.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $161.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.31 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upwork Profile

(Get Rating)

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.