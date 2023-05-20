California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 31,914 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,299 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,914 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Digital Turbine worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 320,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 84,874 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $520,426,330,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Digital Turbine

In other news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $368,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,647,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,367,696.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $368,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,647,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,367,696.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 289,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,366.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $13.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.91. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18.

APPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

