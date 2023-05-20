California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,257 Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Kingsoft Cloud worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 353.9% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 63,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 49,250 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 345.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 270,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 30,150 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.10 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

