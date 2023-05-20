California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,683 Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,683 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Niu Technologies worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,650,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after buying an additional 31,726 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 52.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 969,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,362,000 after buying an additional 332,584 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $4,304,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 657,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Niu Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 418,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 10,987 shares during the period. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.40 to $5.90 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

NASDAQ NIU opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.22 and a beta of 0.53. Niu Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.26.

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. Its product portfolio includes electric scooters and motorcycles, electric kick-scooters, and e-bikes. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

