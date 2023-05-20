California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 4,200 Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Noah worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOAH. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Noah by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,465,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,576,000 after purchasing an additional 339,451 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Noah by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,994,000 after purchasing an additional 93,890 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Noah by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 61,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Noah by 572.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Noah by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 172,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 56,402 shares during the period. 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOAH opened at $15.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.78. Noah Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98.

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 31.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Noah Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

