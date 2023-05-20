California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 6,372 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,372 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Appian worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Appian during the first quarter worth about $13,983,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the third quarter worth approximately $6,700,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Appian by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,856,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,477,000 after purchasing an additional 138,431 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the third quarter worth approximately $4,190,000. Finally, StackLine Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Appian by 13.0% during the third quarter. StackLine Partners LP now owns 604,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,667,000 after purchasing an additional 69,655 shares in the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Appian alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 6,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.65 per share, for a total transaction of $281,280.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,121,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,823,292.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 6,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.65 per share, with a total value of $281,280.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,121,954 shares in the company, valued at $441,823,292.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,393 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $60,135.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,351.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Appian Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APPN shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Appian from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Appian from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.89.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $39.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.00. Appian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $57.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $125.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.35 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 33.66% and a negative return on equity of 92.14%. On average, analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Appian Profile

(Get Rating)

Appian Corp. engages in the provision of business process management (BPM) solutions. Its products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matthew Wheeler Calkins, Robert Charles Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.