California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 8,002 Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,002 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.08% of HUYA worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 11.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,172,000 after purchasing an additional 805,971 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 2,307.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,188,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 132,754 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in HUYA by 1.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,124,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after buying an additional 57,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HUYA by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,467,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,032,000 after buying an additional 49,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Price Performance

NYSE:HUYA opened at $3.13 on Friday. HUYA Inc. has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $6.49. The company has a market cap of $745.16 million, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. HUYA had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $304.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUYA. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of HUYA from $3.80 to $3.30 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HUYA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.30 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HUYA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.28.

HUYA Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

