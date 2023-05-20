California Public Employees Retirement System Takes Position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 293,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of MasterBrand as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in MasterBrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Loop Capital upgraded shares of MasterBrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.
MasterBrand Stock Performance
MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter.
MasterBrand Company Profile
MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company is based in Jasper, Indiana.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MasterBrand (MBC)
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for MasterBrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterBrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.