California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,664 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Biohaven worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $572,100,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,022,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in Biohaven by 468.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,238,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,837 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Biohaven by 289.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 945,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,931,000 after purchasing an additional 702,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Biohaven by 204.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 833,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,995,000 after purchasing an additional 559,438 shares in the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biohaven has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.39.

Biohaven Trading Up 1.7 %

About Biohaven

Shares of BHVN opened at $14.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.04. Biohaven Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $20.57.

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.