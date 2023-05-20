California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,518 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.16% of LexinFintech worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 11.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,460,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in LexinFintech in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 11.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LX. Citigroup upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.60 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ LX opened at $2.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43. The company has a market cap of $444.97 million, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $442.25 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 8.23%.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of matching consumers with credit needs to its financial institution partners through its proprietary platform and mobile application. The company was founded by Wen Jie Xiao and Qian Qiao on November 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

