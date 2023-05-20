California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 997,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,538 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Tilray worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Tilray by 10.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Tilray by 20.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Tilray by 25.1% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Tilray by 8.0% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 40,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Tilray by 17.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. 11.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.74.

Tilray Price Performance

TLRY stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. Tilray Inc has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $5.12. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 10th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.84). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 294.54%. The company had revenue of $145.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Tilray’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Tilray Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

