Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 10,938 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 38,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the last quarter.

KJUL stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.72.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

