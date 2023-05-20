Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 12,892 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Get Rating) by 104.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,892 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.54% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMVM. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1,103.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of XMVM opened at $42.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $38.09 and a 12-month high of $49.63.

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Midcap 400 High Momentum Value index. The fund tracks a value-weighted index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by value and momentum. XMVM was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.