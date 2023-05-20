Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 398 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 509.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on OSK. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $114.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $109.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.21.

OSK opened at $74.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.01 and a 200 day moving average of $86.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $69.30 and a 12 month high of $106.66.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 2.90%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

