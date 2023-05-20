Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 43,555 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 43,555 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HBI. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 842,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 93,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 24,983 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Hanesbrands by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 23,252,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565,168 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 563,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 272,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBI. TheStreet cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Shares of HBI opened at $4.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $12.13.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 38.23% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

