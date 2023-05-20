Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of EMHY opened at $33.87 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.44 and a 1 year high of $51.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average of $34.96.

About iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (EMHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprising USD denominated emerging markets high yield bonds. EMHY was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

