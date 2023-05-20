Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 98.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 267,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after purchasing an additional 132,582 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,992,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,355,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 314,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,542,000 after purchasing an additional 35,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 37.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 20,774 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAT opened at $32.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.28. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $56.89. The stock has a market cap of $725.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

