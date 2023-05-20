Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 1,161 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 383.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,650 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,819,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,315,000 after purchasing an additional 952,443 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 807,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,603,000 after purchasing an additional 510,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $1,607,741.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $6,996,380.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $241,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PACCAR Stock Performance

PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $61.33 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

Shares of PCAR opened at $71.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.33. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $76.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.85 and a 200 day moving average of $59.01.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

