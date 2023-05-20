Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 13,393 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 73.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,393 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBA. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 15.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 286,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,754,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth $6,518,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,952,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,233,000 after purchasing an additional 117,747 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 7.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 96,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. CIBC upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.28. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $29.59 and a twelve month high of $42.74.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 26.15%. Research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.493 dividend. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 50.80%.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

