Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 2,529 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 160,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,489,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 11,832 shares in the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,555,000. Finally, Integris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,139,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

VGK stock opened at $62.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $44.99 and a 1-year high of $63.77.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

