Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 295 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 9.5% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Qorvo during the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Qorvo by 6.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 71,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after buying an additional 11,050 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Qorvo from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Summit Insights upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.78.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $95.04 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.38 and a 12-month high of $114.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.45.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $632.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,548,125.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,240,877.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

