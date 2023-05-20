Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 42,719 Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) by 110.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,719 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 18.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 28,739 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average of $14.72. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $16.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.

