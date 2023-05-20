Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PSCX opened at $22.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.53.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF alerts:

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

The Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (PSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSCX was launched on Dec 22, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.