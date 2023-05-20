Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS:PSCX opened at $22.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.53.
Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF Company Profile
