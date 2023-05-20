Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) by 137.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,085,000. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,112,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,023,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWX stock opened at $65.31 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $57.03 and a 52-week high of $68.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.56.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.