Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,656,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,673,000 after buying an additional 213,004 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,317,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,878,000 after acquiring an additional 487,385 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 4.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,306,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,360,000 after purchasing an additional 153,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 6.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,847,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,161,000 after purchasing an additional 160,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 0.3 %

CPB opened at $52.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.69. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $57.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.34.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

