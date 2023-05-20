Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.09 Million Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,602,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,992 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,346,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,350,000 after purchasing an additional 194,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,400,000 after buying an additional 1,092,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,435,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,803,000 after buying an additional 112,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRSP. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.58.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $1,266,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,628,392.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,500. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $62.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average is $50.38. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $38.94 and a 52 week high of $86.95.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.97. The company had revenue of $100.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 516.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10538.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.32) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

