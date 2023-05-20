Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 35.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 208.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $228,760.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,557.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $228,760.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,250,557.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $180,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,179. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,595 shares of company stock valued at $444,305. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE CW opened at $163.51 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $124.37 and a twelve month high of $182.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.24.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.80.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.