Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Energizer by 5,160.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENR. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Energizer from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Energizer Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ENR opened at $34.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.01, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $37.89. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average of $34.05.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $684.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.30 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 93.37% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.34%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

