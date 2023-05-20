Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQIGet Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.27% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth $523,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Robbins Farley increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth $504,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 427,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,009,000 after purchasing an additional 66,366 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PNQI opened at $145.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.31 and a 200-day moving average of $135.95. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a one year low of $105.61 and a one year high of $146.79. The company has a market cap of $546.82 million, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15.

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

