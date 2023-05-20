Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 264.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 52.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 47.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TER shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.65.

TER opened at $97.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.54. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $112.06.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.58%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

